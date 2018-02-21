Dancing with pigeon on head in 'Delhi-6' wasn't easy: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor says it was not a cakewalk to dance with a pigeon on her head for the song "Masakali" from the 2009 film Delhi-6.

"Can't believe it has already been nine years since Delhi-6! I still remember it like it was yesterday. Trust me though, dancing with that pigeon on my head was not as easy as it looks," Sonam tweeted on Tuesday along with the video of the track.

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial was Sonam's third film. It also featured Abhishek Bachchan, late actor Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Rishi Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Sonam will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding, Sanju and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.