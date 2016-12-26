Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

quickie
Akshay Dogra

Barun Sobti is my 2am friend: Akshay Dogra

more quickie Click Here

pic of the day
Kapoor Khandaan!

Kapoor Khandaan!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Ravi Dubey's 'star studded'...

Ravi dubey Shashank Vyas
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Dangal' made tax-free in Haryana

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 11:08 AM
26 Dec 2016 11:08 AM | TellychakkarTeam

The Haryana government on Sunday announced that Bollywood film "Dangal" would be tax-free in the state.

"The exemption has been given keeping in view the promotion of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' programme and promotion of wrestling in the movie," Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced at a public meeting near Rohtak, 70 km from Delhi.

"Dangal" features Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is portraying the role of former national level wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who belongs to Haryana's Bhiwani district.

The movie is about Phogat's effort in breaking social barriers and encouraging his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, to enter the male-dominated world of wrestling and achieve laurels at the international level.

Tags > Haryana, Dangal, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Aamir Khan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top