A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Deadpool 2," according to a statement from the police here.



WorkSafeBC, a statutory agency, which oversees occupational safety in the province, and The Coroners Service of British Columbia are leading the investigation, police said, reports cnn.com.



The incident took place at the 1000 Block of West Waterfront Road, Vancouver B.C., near Jack Poole Plaza, according to WorkSafeBC and the Coroners Service.



"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of 'Deadpool 2' this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time," a statement from 20th Century Fox, the studio behind "Deadpool 2" read.



"Deadpool 2" is the follow-up to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds that grossed over $363 million domestically.



Hours after the death, Reynolds released his own statement on social media, saying:



"Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming 'Deadpool'. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognise nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."



He added: "My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world."



Production on the sequel began in late June. At the time, Reynolds marked the occasion with a photograph posted to social media captioned: "Feels good to be back."



Since then, Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has shared numerous behind the scenes sneak peeks.



Deadpool 2" is scheduled to release next year.



The death is the second such occurrence of a fatal on-set accident in recent weeks.



John Bernecker, a stunt performer for "The Walking Dead," died in July after performing a fall on the show's Georgia set.