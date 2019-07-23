DECODING Ranveer Singh...

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly the jack of all trades and, dare we say, the master too!

Having started his career as a chocolate boy, the man has grown as an artist and can pull off any character will conviction and grace. The way he preps for his character is commendable. We not appreciate his acting skills but also the way he fits into every character by undergoing a drastic transformation.

Ranveer's last film, Gully Boy, was a massive hit. It is a tale inspired by the experiences of real-life Mumbai street rappers Naezy and Divine and is undeniably entertaining and inspiring. He will next be seen in ’83, a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone. She will also be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s wife, while he is essaying the character of cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer recently took to social media to share some characters of the movies he has done. In the first post, he questioned his followers about which dude’s selfie game is the strongest. And in the next stories, he posted the different characters he has played so far, from Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat and Sangram Bhalero in Simmba to Jaali Chaplin from an ad shoot.

Check them out.

Who is your favourite dude?