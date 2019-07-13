Deepika gave Kabir Khan's daughter 'serious girl goals'

MUMBAI: Actress-filmmaker Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur says actress Deepika Padukone gave their daughter
Mini on Thursday tweeted a photo-collage on Instagram. In one image, Deepika is seen carrying
"Clearly
"'83" traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi.
This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".
"83" also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.
The film is presented by Reliance
