Deepika gave Kabir Khan's daughter 'serious girl goals'

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jul 2019 06:34 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-filmmaker Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur says actress Deepika Padukone gave their daughter Sairah some serious girl goals on the sets of "83".

Mini on Thursday tweeted a photo-collage on Instagram. In one image, Deepika is seen carrying Sairah in her arms. In another picture, Kabir's daughter is doing a ballet step.

"Clearly Sairah is having the most fun on the ''83' shoot! And Deepika Padukone gave her some serious girl goals," Mini captioned the image.

"'83" traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Actor Ranveer Singh plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".

"83" also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, 83, Kapil Dev, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya, R. Badree,

