Deepika 'high on cake' in Ranveer's new Insta post

09 Jul 2019 02:30 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh shared a candid photograph on Instagram, of his actress-wife Deepika Padukone relaxing on an easy chair.

"High on cake. Happy birthday to me," Ranveer captioned the image, which delighted fans. 

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "'83".

The movie traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi.

This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding last year. The couple has previously co-starred in "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela". 

"83" also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Source: IANS

 

