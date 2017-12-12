Hot Downloads

Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: Virat-Anushka's wedding...

Virat-Anushka's wedding album
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Dec 2017 08:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I don't swallow, I spit, is Kishwer's Tinder bio, says Priya Mallick
I don't swallow, I spit, is Kishwer's... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Deepika not part of Don, confirms Ritesh Sidhwani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2017 12:52 PM
12 Dec 2017 12:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that actress Deepika Padukone is not a part of the "Don" franchise.

There were reports that Deepika Padukone may replace actress Priyanka Chopra in next part of "Don". However Sidhwani has a different story to share.

Sidhwani on Monday said: "Deepika is not part of 'Don'".

He was speaking to media at the success party of his friday released film "Fukrey Returns" .

Talking about next part of Excel entertainment's "Don" franchise, Sidhwani said: "We are working on that and very soon we will announce that also."

Informing more about his future projects, he said: "Now we have produced comedy and next from our side will be '3 Storeys' which will be a completely different film releasing in February."

"Then we are coming up with 'Gold' and 'Gully Boy' so all these films are different in terms of genre and none of them are comedies, so I think people should follow what they believe in and the kind of stories they want to tell. If you try to do the same thing or emulate something which is not inherent, I don't think success will come your way," he added.

"Fukrey Returns" has crossed Rs. 30 crores in just three days of its arrival at the theatres.

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Ritesh Sidhwani, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Excel Entertainment,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top