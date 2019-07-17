Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to give their FIRST joint interview on Simi Garewal's Rendezvous

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They are loved by their fans for their sizzling onscreen as well as off-screen chemistry. Fans also love them for how they always stand up for each other. Their love story certainly gives couple goals to their fans.

Now, the couple is all set for their first-ever joint interview. According to a report in Mid-Day, DeepVeer will be the first guest on the new season of Simi Garewal's popular talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. One of the most popular talk shows of the 90s, Simi should be credited for making the concept so popular even before Karan Johar made us aware of it. Ranveer Singh reveals that One Best Thing About Being Married to Deepika Padukone and it's Damn Adorable.

In an interview with the daily, Simi confirmed the news saying, "I have never revealed names till I've shot the episode. But I'll reveal this, Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous."

Speaking about the show's format in this new season, Simi requests viewers to not expect any major changes. She said, "Why would I change the format [to include] more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation. It's an easy way out! No research needed! [But] Rendezvous is about getting to 'know' the person," she revealed while explaining why the format of all her previous seasons will be retained.

Are you excited for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s joint interview?