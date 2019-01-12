News

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh give us major couple goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jan 2019 07:30 PM
MUMBAI: Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most powerful couples of Bollywood. The duo got married a month ago and is painting the entire city with the colour of love.

Recently, Ranveer shared an adorable video of Deepika where she is seen saying a dialogue from Simmba. He called his lady love his cheerleader.

The two then had a romantic conversation, where Deepika told Ranveer that he makes her do crazy things to keep him entertained and that she loves him.

The conversation is sure to give all of you major couple goals.
