Deepika Padukone to miss Cannes film fest for 'Padmavati

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says she won't be seen walking the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in May as she is focussed on her film project "Padmavati".



There was buzz that Deepika, who has reportedly bagged an international endorsement deal with cosmetic giant L'Oreal, will represent the brand at the film jamboree.



Asked about it, Deepika told the media here: "No. Right now all my energies are focused on 'Padmavati'."



The actress, who featured in Hollywood film "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", looked very stylish as she stepped out for the HT Style Awards here on Friday night.



She also spoke about how an actor's style has got a lot to do with the team and stylists that work relentlessly behind the scenes, as well as the filmmakers who envision the actors to look a certain way.



At the HT Style Awards, Deepika seemed to gel very well with her former beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu. She also congratulated Neetu and her husband Rishi Kapoor for winning the 'Most Stylish Timeless Couple' title.



"Today I was very happy to see Neetu-ji and Rishi-ji win. I think they have always been extremely elegant and so well turned out always. They are elegant not just in the way they dress, but even in the way they conduct themselves. So it was nice seeing them," she said.

(Source: IANS)