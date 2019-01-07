News

Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife in Kapil Dev’s biopic?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 07:29 PM
MUMBAI: Kabir Khan’s upcoming film based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev is already making headlines as it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the film.  

As per media reports, Deepika Padukone may play the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in the biopic. 

It is being reported that the Kabir Khan film, titled 83, will see Deepika playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev in the film. 

As per an entertainment portal, the filmmaker has approached Deepika for the role, and the good news is that the makers have got a positive nod from the actress. Both the parties are currently at the discussion stage and the confirmation should take place within a few weeks. 

Deepika’s role, as per media reports, requires just seven days of shooting. The filmmaker believes the part where Romi Bhatia left the stadium mid-way assuming that West Indies will win the 1983 World Cup final, and the difficulties she encountered in coming back into the stadium when India was on the verge of winning, can be well emoted by Deepika now.
 
It will be amazing to see the real-life husband and wife play on-screen couple. 
past seven days