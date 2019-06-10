Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh’s wife in ’83; wants to spend time with Romi Bhatia to prep for the role

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the adorable couples in B-town. The duo tied the knot in November last year. They have worked together in films such as Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Post marriage, Kabir Khan’s ’83 will be their first film together.

Earlier, there have been rumours of Deepika playing Ranveer’s wife in ’83, but there was no official announcement confirmation from the actress. Now, the actress has confirmed the same. Yes, Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev in the film, will be seen opposite Deepika, who will play Romi Bhatia. The actress is also co-producing the film.



An elated Deepika told Bombay Times, “I am so glad that Kabir came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhappak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”



When she was asked if the dynamics between them will change as actors since it’s their first project after they got married, she said, “When you are in the business of movies, you are playing a character. Of course, all of this is yet to play out, but at the end of the day, you are essaying a role, and at that point, you are not thinking whether your co-actor is your husband, brother or someone you know closely. All you try to do is, be honest in that moment. The personal equation doesn’t spill over into the workspace. I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film.”



Deepika also spoke about spending time with Romi and her role, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”