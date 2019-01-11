Deepika Padukone is proud of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar’s funny side, Sonam K Ahuja misses her husband Anand Ahuja, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all the ardent Bollywood fans. Read on

Deepika Padukone is proud of Ranveer Singh

It is safe to say that this is the era of Ranveer Singh. The actor, who is still basking in the Simmba glow and its roaring run at the box office, will be seen in a new avatar in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy, which also features Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

And Deepika loves the entire vibe of Gully Boy and her man. Ranveer also said to media that Deepika is proud of him!

Karan Johar’s funny side!

The biggest faces of B-town headed to the capital of the country to meet the PM of the nation, Narendra Modi. Karan Johar formed a delegation of B-town personalities who were a part of the meeting. Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Rajkummar Rao and Sidharth Malhotra were the names present for the meeting along with Karan Johar. Everyone had fun and take a look at what Karan shared on Instagram:

Sonam K Ahuja misses her husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja have been setting couple goals with their pictures together. Sonam is currently in Mumbai promoting her upcoming movie, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga where she shares screen space with dad Anil Kapoor. This is the first time that she is sharing screen space with her father.

Today, Anand shared a picture with Sonam, to which, she wrote, "I miss you so much."

Check out here:

Malaika Arora feels nostalgic

Malaika Arora, who is a fitness enthusiast, has time and again inspired us by setting fitness goals. But this time she shared a video from her early acting and modelling days. The 90s kids would definitely know what we are talking about if they have watched Malaika's post.

Take a look at her Instagram update: