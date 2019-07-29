Deepika Padukone’s throwback picture with hubby Ranveer Singh will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They are loved by their fans for their sizzling onscreen as well as off-screen chemistry. Their love story certainly gives couple goals to their fans.

After dating each other for six years, the couple tied the knot in November 2018. The wonderful actors haven't just won hearts of cine lovers but made into hearts of millions with their mushy love-filled posts for each other on social media every now and then. On Sunday, Deepika shared a throwback picture from an award function photoshoot with her hubby Ranveer.

In the picture, Ranveer can be seen donning floral, printed three-piece tuxedo with shiny, black boots, laying down on the floor while Deepika in a sleek, deep-neck, white gown with puffed sleeves, standing tall as she is looking at Ranveer. She captioned the picture as, 'us'.

Take a look below.