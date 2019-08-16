Deepika Padukone super happy after joining hubby Ranveer Singh in London

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give couple goals to their fans. The way they both stand by each other, the way they smile when they are together...they are simply couple goals. They are indeed one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. The two became man and wife last year in November.

Speaking about their work, earlier this month, Ranveer headed to Southall, London to shoot for his upcoming film '83. However, after a few days, even his wifey Deepika jetted off to London. And now the actress who recently joined her hubby for the film is simply delighted and we have the proof. Recently, Ranveer shared a boomerang video of his wife Deepika who has 'all of his heart' is seen in a cheerful mode.

Take a look at the video below.

Insta update:



Sister sandwich!



Aww Ranveer with his Ritika Di and sister in law @anishapadukone celebrating #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/wy2REf4aE0 — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) August 15, 2019