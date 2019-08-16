News

Deepika Padukone super happy after joining hubby Ranveer Singh in London

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Aug 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give couple goals to their fans. The way they both stand by each other, the way they smile when they are together...they are simply couple goals. They are indeed one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. The two became man and wife last year in November.

Speaking about their work, earlier this month, Ranveer headed to Southall, London to shoot for his upcoming film '83. However, after a few days, even his wifey Deepika jetted off to London. And now the actress who recently joined her hubby for the film is simply delighted and we have the proof. Recently, Ranveer shared a boomerang video of his wife Deepika who has 'all of his heart' is seen in a cheerful mode.

Take a look at the video below.   

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, London, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Maheshwaris all set for Kuhu and Kunal's...

Maheshwaris all set for Kuhu and Kunal's wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Karisma Kapoor to be seen in the upcoming Dance...

Karisma Kapoor to be seen in the upcoming Dance India Dance episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days