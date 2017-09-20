Actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday shared a logo of her much-awaited movie "Padmavati" -- thereby starting the promotions of the film, which was mired in controversy during its shoot over its subject.



"Rani Padmavati arrives tomorrow... With the sunrise," Deepika tweeted with a photograph featuring the simple logo, which features the movie's title on a plain black background.



The first look of the movie will be unveiled on Thursday.



Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali -- known for his grand period dramas -- "Padmavati" also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.



"Padmavati" tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

The movie's shoot went through a lot of hurdles.



In January, activists of outfit Shri Rajput Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali and vandalised the movie's Jaipur set over alleged distortions in the film's script.



Later, once the filmmaker had moved the film's shoot to Maharashtra, an outdoor set of the historic period drama in Kohlapur was reduced to ashes after two dozen unidentified persons torched it in March.

