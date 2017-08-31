Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are the only two actresses who feature in Forbes magazines' list of top 10 Bollywood's highest paid 2017 list, which is led by Raees star Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika ranks sixth in the list with earnings of $11 million, while Priyanka shares the seventh spot with Deepika's beau Ranveer Singh, with earnings of $10 billion. Both actresses have made their Hollywood debuts.

As for Shah Rukh, he has left his contemporaries Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan behind, despite getting a lukewarm response with his last few films like Fan, Dilwale and Jab Harry Met Sejal. His endorsement deals and profitable productions helmed by his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, helped him make $38 million between 1 June, 2016, and 1 June, 2017, before fees and taxes, reports a popular financial magazine.

Not far behind him is Salman, who is ranked second with earnings of $37 million in the last one year.

Salman gained profits from the success of Sultan and retains a slew of advertisements and a not-for-profit line of clothing and jewellery that benefits his Being Human Foundation.

The Khans are followed by National Award winner Akshay, whose golden run at the Indian box office doesn't seem to stop anytime soon.

The Khiladi star is listed at the third position at earnings of $35.5 million, with his hit films like Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Naam Shabana and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Shah Rukh, Salman and Akshay are also included in Forbes magazine's World's Highest Paid Actors 2017 list and ranked at eighth, ninth and 10th position respectively.

With the unprecedented success of "Dangal", Aamir is ranked fourth in the list with collections of $12.5 million.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has rounded off the top five with earnings of $11.5 million. Hrithik's 2016 film Mohenjo Daro bombed at the box office, however, the actor bounced back with Kaabil in 2017.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan ($9 million) and actor Ranbir Kapoor ($8.5 million) have been ranked ninth and 10th in the list, reports forbes.com.

Earnings estimates are based on data from Box Office India, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with industry insiders.

Together, Bollywood's 10 highest paid actors banked a cumulative $183 million between 1 June, 2016, and 1 June, 2017.