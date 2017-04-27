Hot Downloads

Deepika shot title track of 'Raabta' in one night

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2017 06:47 PM
Actress Deepika Padukone shot the title track of "Raabta" in one night.

The film's director Dinesh Vijan messaged to ask her if she could shoot the title track for his film and she instantly agreed.

Vijan said in a statement: "Deepika gives attention to small details and that makes all the difference. She sat with me for some time to understand the nuances and mood of the song. After that it was a swift shoot."

He added: "I am glad she shot for the title track of my film. I believe she is lucky for me."

Vijan and Deepika have previously worked together during "Love Aaj Kal" and "Cocktail".

"Raabta", starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, is set to release on June 9.

(Source: IANS)

