Deepika in Sridevi's hit, Priyanka-Nick's romantic outing, Ranveer's mohwak throwback, Rekha on stage and other Bollywood Updates

Mumbai: It's raining heavily in the city of dreams and so are the updates from Bollywood. So much has happened on a Sunday. From rumours to confirmations, romantic outings to birthday outings, there's so many news in store for you today. So get comfortable on the couch accompanied by a mug of tea and sound of the rains and enjoy the spiciest Bollywood Updates.

Ranveer's mohawk moment draws Bollywood's attention

A throwback image of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh sporting a funky mohawk hairdo during his childhood, elicited varied emotions among his celebrity friends, with Deepika Padukone expressing disbelief with a big "Noooooooo".

On Sunday, Ranveer, known for his one-of-a-kind and quirky style sense, uploaded the photograph on Instagram and wrote: "Avant Garde Since 1985."

While Deepika reacted to the photograph by writing "Noooooooo" along with three see-no-evil monkey emojis, veteran actor Anil Kapoor found his look daring.

"I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I'll tell you now... You will go far and roar, Tiger. The roaring has just begun! #DaringSince1985," Anil wrote to Ranveer, who played his on-screen son in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ranveer's Padmaavat co-star Aditi Rao Hydari found his look epic, while actress Diana Penty found it amusing.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan poked fun at Ranveer saying the photo gives a hint of how much of a troublemaker he would have been as a youngster. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana compared Ranveer's mohawk look with that of Gulshan Grover in the movie Vishwatma, and Arjun Kapoor was reminded of actor and wrestler Mr T's iconic mohawk.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to represent India at BRICS film fest

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she is honoured to represent India at the BRICS film festival, to be held in Durban in July.

Her short film Ghar ki Murgi ("Taken For Granted"), which found its place at Shanghai International Festival, will be showcased at the BRICS film fest and will release in China soon.

Ashwiny holds the recognition of being one of the five female directors from BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) to be selected to showcase their respective work during the fest.

"I am happy to be a part of BRICS representing our country at a global level. As a filmmaker it’s important to spread happiness and inspiration through stories," Ashwiny said in a statement.

"And what other better way than coming together with four other directors to spread the strong message of equality unanimously," she added.

Rana Daggubati suffers from blood pressure issues

Actor Rana Daggubati says he is facing some blood pressure issues which will be fixed soon.

His Twitter post about his health comes amidst rumours that he requires a kidney transplant.

"Hearing lots of strange things about my health. I'm fine guys, just some BP based issues (that) I'm addressing. Will be fixed and sorted soon. Thanks for the concern and love but don't speculate. It's my health, not yours," Rana tweeted on Sunday.

Anupam Kher dedicates award to struggling actors without godfathers

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, bestowed with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema honour here, has dedicated the award to strugglers who try and find their feet in the showbiz world without having a godfather.

"Thank you IIFA for honouring me with Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award. I really feel honoured and energised. Thank you the people of Bangkok for your love, warmth and hospitality. I dedicate this award to all the struggling actors who have to make it without godfathers," Anupam tweeted on Monday.

Irrfan Khan, Sridevi win top honours at IIFA 2018

Actor Irrfan Khan and late veteran actress Sridevi were named the Best Actors at the 19th edition of the IIFA Awards, for their remarkable work in films Hindi Medium and Mom, respectively.

At a grand event on Sunday here at the Siam Niramit theatre, a story of an ambitious and enterprising housewife, Tumhari Sulu bagged the Best Picture honour, while Saket Chaudhary took back the Best Director Award.

Late Sridevi's husband-producer Boney Kapoor took the award for her performance in Mom. He was emotional as he received the award from actress Kriti Sanon.

"I dedicate this award to the entire team of 'Moma'," said an emotional Boney.

The award function also honoured late actors Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi.

Every film has its own destiny: Anil Kapoor on 'Mr. India' sequel

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on the fate of a probable Mr. India sequel, said it will happen when it has to happen and that Sridevi and Amrish Puri will surely be missed. Anil said when he was asked about the sequel of the 1987 entertainer.

He said, "Every film has its own destiny. And when it's going to happen, it will happen."

There were talks that Anil and Sridevi would be back for the follow-up of the movie, originally directed by Shekhar Kapur.

Short on words over his co-actor and sister-in-law Sridevi's demise earlier this year, Anil said, "Now you know... she... you know... she obviously... We will miss her, we will miss Amrish Puri, Mogambo... But life goes on.”

"We miss all of them and we will try our best to follow their legacy and so that we can make them proud, we make a good film and they appreciate it."

Ali Zafar files 1 bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

Actor-singer Ali Zafar has filed a defamation suit in a district court here against singer Meesha Shafi, who accused him of sexual harassment two months ago on social media. The suit claims damages of Rs 1 billion.

Filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 on Saturday, Zafar has said in the notice that Shafi had caused "tremendous injury" to his "reputation, goodwill, livelihood" through "false, slanderous and defamatory" allegations, according to Geo News.

(Stories By IANS)

Alia to team up with Aamir?

Bollywood's brightest starlet Alia Bhatt, according to the ongoing buzz by a leading daily, might collaborate with the Mr. Perfectionist of the industry. Shakun Batra is making a film on the controversial godman Osho and his secretary Ma Anand Sheela. For the said characters, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt are in contention.

Deepika Padukone in Sridevi's hit?

According to a buzz, Deepika Padukone might sign a film which is said to be a remake of the iconic Sridevi's movie. Although not many details are known, it is said that the movie released decades ago.

Siddharth- Parineeti reunite for Ekta

Ekta Kapoor is making a movie for which apparently she has signed Hasee Toh Phasee duo Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Chopra has shown interest and would soon sign the dotted lines. The movie is said to go on floors by next July.

Karishma's Baby birthday!

90's heartthrob Karishma Kapoor who has turned a year older today is celebrating her birthday in London. The beautiful actress shared a picture where she states she is celebrating her birthday with her babies. Can you guess who these babies are? No wonder it is her daughter Samiera and son Kiaan Kapoor.

Rekha sets the stage on fire!

The legendary Rekha would be dancing on stage after 20 long years and the wait has indeed turned out to be one of the most fruitful things. It is indeed pleasing to see her dancing with such grace even at this age. In fact, along with her, Bollywood's Gen Next also shook their legs and we couldn't ask for more.

Priyanka-Nick head to Goa

Priyanka Chopra indeed knows how to be in news. Every day we are getting to hear something or the other about the Desi Girl and her shenanigans with alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas. As per the latest buzz, the actress has gone for a vacation with the international star in Goa. Sister Parineeti Chopra may also join them.

Maniesh Paul goes Da Banng

It is no secret that Country's most loved Host also has other talents. He is an actor, a singer and now a rapper too! Maniesh Paul is accompanying Salman Khan in the Da Banng Tour 2018 where the former performed the opening act of the tour 'Da Banng Anthem'.

Maniesh Paul took the crowd's madness to another level by performing on the 'Da Banng Anthem'. Taking the madness forward, he then danced to the tunes of 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' with Salman and Jaqueline.

Maniesh also danced with the dancing legend Prabhu Deva and Sonakshi Sinha on ‘Chikni Kamar Pe Teri’.