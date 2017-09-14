Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy with his upcoming film "Thugs Of Hindostan", says he finds it great to see many women on the set working harder than men.

Amitabh took to his blog to share an update about the film and says that he is delighted to see so many women working on sets.

"The progress on 'Thugs Of Hindostan' continues unabated and there is much to be written about, but confidentiality coerces me to preclude you to such observations and so the silence... silence outside, but inside it is a loud and active audience working on the film in various degrees and folds. Nice...shows the strength of pre production," Big B wrote on his blog.

The 74-year-old cine icon added: "And in particular a great delight to find so many women on set working harder than the men, in a job which one could never have dreamt about in our times."

"Thugs of Hindostan" also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and "Dangal" fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

An adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug", the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

(Source: IANS)