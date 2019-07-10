On demand, Hate Story actress Paoli Dam poses for a selfie with THIS actor

News

MUMBAI: Paoli Dam is one of the leading actresses of Bengali cinema. She started her career with television and then went on to appear in myriad Bengali films playing significant roles. The Kaalbela and Elar Char Adhyay fame actress also acted in Hindi flicks like Hate Story and Ankur Arora Murder Case. Her upcoming Bengali film is Sanjhbaati, which also stars Dev, Soumitra Chatterjee, and Arpita Chatterjee in lead roles.

Paoli recently took to social media and shared a selfie with Dev. Alongside the picture, she wrote, 'So on popular demand here goes our first selfie together from the sets of #Sanjhbaati'. Take a look below. 


This is not the first time that Paoli and Dev are working together. The duo had earlier worked in Ravi Kinagi’s I Love You, where Paoli played his sister. 

Speaking about Sanjhbati, it is being directed by Leena Gangopadhyay and Saibal Banerjee and produced by Atanu Roy Choudhury under the banner of Bengal Talkies. 

Are you excited to see Paoli and Dev share screen space again?
