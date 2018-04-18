Home > Movie News > Movie News
Desi girl forever, says Priyanka as Salman welcomes her to 'Bharat'

18 Apr 2018

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy with international projects, reminded Salman Khan that she is a "desi girl forever" after he welcomed her on board for the Bollywood project Bharat with a quirky message.

"Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka. See you soon. By the way humari film Hindi hai (our film is in Hindi)," Salman tweeted on Wednesday with a wink emoji.

Priyanka, who is teaming up with Salman on the big screen after a gap of 10 years, responded, "UP Bareilly ki hun janaab... Desi girl forever. Very happy to be a part of Bharat and see all of you on set."

The actress, who shot to international fame with her role in American TV show Quantico, got the epithet of "Desi girl" with the eponymous song from her film Dostana.

Priyanka is doing a Bollywood project after a while, and so the excitement about her "homecoming" is at its peak.

What do you think about Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra?

Bharat will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, with whom she has earlier worked in Gunday.

"Swagat hai aapka Priyanka. ‘Bharat’ ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai. (We welcome you Priyanka. The soil and air of ‘Bharat' is waiting for you)," Zafar tweeted.

The film, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will release on Eid 2019.

(Source: IANS) 

