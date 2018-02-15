Dev Patel to star as David Copperfield

Mumbai: Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel is all set to play David Copperfield in the new retelling of Charles Dickens' story - "The Personal History of David Copperfield."



The film will be directed and written by "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci, reports variety.com.



The project will offer a modern take on Dickens' title character as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it.

What do you think of dev Patel?

The original "David Copperfield" was first published in 1850 and describes the journey of the titular protagonist, who was modelled after Dickens himself, from impoverished childhood to becoming a successful author, thanks to perseverance and despite a lack of personal discipline.



Kevin Loader and Iannucci will produce the feature film, which was developed with FilmNation. He will be directing from a script he wrote with Simon Blackwell.