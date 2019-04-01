News

Dev’s ‘Hoichoi Unlimited’ releases in Uzbekistan

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2019 04:47 PM

KOLKATA: The Bengali comedy film Hoichoi Unlimited -- starring Dev, Koushani Mukherjee, Puja Banerjee, Kharaj Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee – has released in Uzbekistan.   

The film is produced by Dev Entertainment Ventures and directed by Aniket Chattopadhyay. The shooting of the film took place in India as well as Uzbekistan.

Yesterday, the official Twitter handle of Dev Entertainment Ventures posted a video wherein actor-producer Dev announced the same.

“Our film #HoichoiUnlimited is releasing in #Uzbekistan today! It's the very first time an Indian Regional Movie (Bengali) will be released in Uzbekistan! We team @DEV_PvtLtd also take pride in being the first to be associated with the Government of Uzbekistan,” read the caption.

Check out the post here:

Dev wrote on his Twitter handle as to why he couldn’t attend the premier. “#Uzbekistan premier of #HoichoiUnlimited..Missed it due to my pre commitment ...Proud moment for @DEV_PvtLtd Thanku everyone for all ur support,” he posted and shared a few glimpses from the premier. Take a look below:

Hoichoi Unlimited released in Bengal last year. Dev has earlier produced films like Chaamp, Cockpit, and Kabir. 

