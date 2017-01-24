Hot Downloads

24 Jan 2017 09:56 PM
I'm EXCITED to play Kashibai : Dipali Borkar
24 Jan 2017 09:55 PM
Meet Shamata and Sameer aka Myra and Kabir from Bin Kuch Kahe
Which TV actress looks stunning in a bridal avatar?

Which TV show are you excited to watch?

Deven Bhojani explores action streak in 'Commando 2'

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2017 06:01 PM
He has been tickling the audience's funny bone for several years with his comical roles in films and TV shows. Now actor-director Deven Bhojani is excited about "Commando 2", the first action film that he has directed.

Deven is thankful to producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah for believing in him.

"Vipul was also the first to give me a Break as a director in television about 15 years back. He being a veteran and also a close buddy, knows more of my hidden talent than myself. I'm really thankful to him for believing that I'm versatile and not restricted to any particular genre," Deven said in a statement.

"As a producer Vipul has provided me everything that I wanted, to raise the bar of action and the scale in the film," he added.

Vidyut Jammwal features as the lead actor of "Commando 2", which is releasing on March 3.

Commenting on Deven's association with the project, Shah said: "I know Deven since my college days and I know what he is capable of. People have seen him do humorous stuff, but they will be shocked to see his capabilities as a director of an action thriller. He has done a terrific job."

"Commando 2" is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

(Source: IANS)

