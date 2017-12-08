Dharmendra turns 82, Hema wishes good health, happiness

On veteran actor Dharmendra's 82 birthday on Friday, his wife and actress-politician Hema Malini prayed for his good health and happiness.

Hema tweeted a string of photographs along with Dharmendra and captioned them: "On Dharamji's birthday, I pray for his happiness and good health. God bless him always. Nostalgia time! One of our early photos together."

Dharmendra has worked with Hema in films like Burning Train, Sholay, Naseeb and Dream Girl.

The duo got married in 1979 and have two daughters together -- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Currently, the actor is busy with Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se along with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, whom he had with his first wife.