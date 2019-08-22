Dharmendra wishes Karan, Sahher luck for 'Pal Pal...'

Veteran actor Dharmendra has wished his grandson Karan Deol and Sahher Bamba for their maiden film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

Dharmendra on Thursday tweeted a video of him giving a life lessons to the two newcomers.

"Karan aur Sahhar ko, PPDKP ki kamyaabi ke liye duayen.... Nek DIL hain Aap. Aap sab ko Dharam (grandfather)ka JI JAAN se pyaar Kuchh aap ke liye bade pyaar se. Shaid achha lage aap ko (Wishing Karan and Sahher for 'PPDKP' success... you have a great heart. Love from your grandfather...)," Dharmendra captioned the video.

Set in Himachal Pradesh, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" is a love story featuring both debutantes.

The film is slated to release on September 20.

(Source: IANS)