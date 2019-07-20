News

Dia turns blogger to spread awareness on environment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-producer Dia Mirza, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Secretary General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, will take to blogging in order to create awareness about environment, and to remind people how each and every action counts.

"I feel blogs and authored pieces lend the opportunity to further advocacy in a personal way. We need our conversations to connect us a lot more to our environment. There is a very harmful effect our lifestyles and consumption patterns are having on our health and lives," Dia said.

"I want to be able to share what I am learning along my journey towards better awareness on waste management and sustainability. I enjoy writing and have been writing articles for publications over the years but now, I want to make my efforts in writing more consistent."

In the past, Dia has spoken against the use of single-use plastic.

(SOURCE :IANS)

Tags > Dia turns, blogger, spread awareness, environment, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Jul 2019 03:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made him choose Bahu Begum
Mohammad Nazim talks about the X-Factor that made... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days