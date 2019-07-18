News

Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha flaunt strikingly similar sarees in style

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Celebrities getting spotted wearing similar outfits have become a common thing. Recently, Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha wore strikingly similar sarees and they both nailed the look with great panache.

Well, just today, Diana looked gorgeous in a Russian red self-motif replete saree which she teamed up with a strappy choli to go with it. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha wore a similar saree for the promotions of Kalank. For the promotional duties of her last release, she had donned a similar red creation by Arpita Mehta. Sona looked classy in earthy makeup and curled hair, Diana looked pretty in a dewy base and a peach tinted lipgloss.

Take a look below.

We must say designer Arpita Mehta was smart to bank on this trend as she created not one but two of this style marvel. Whose look did you like the most? Hit the comment section below.

past seven days