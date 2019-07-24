News

DiCaprio, Pitt to clash with Akshay, John on Aug 15

24 Jul 2019

MUMBAI: Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino's much-anticipated "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, will release in India on Independence Day.

Producers Sony Pictures Entertainment studio decided to release the film on August 15, despite the fact that two Bollywood biggies -- "Mission Mangal" and Batla House" -- clash at the Indian box-office on that date.

Incidentally, "Saaho", Telugu superstar Prabhas' comeback film after his blockbuster "Bahubali" series, was also scheduled to open on August 15 this year. The makers, however, have chosen to shift its release to August 30, and the official reason forwarded is that VFX work on certain action sequences is yet to be completed.

Unlike most Hollywood biggies, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" will only release in English, and not in multiple vernacular languages such as Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. The reason is the film does not strictly cater to a larger, family audience.

The plot revolves around aging star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). In a parallel storyline, Margot Robbie portrays Dalton's neighbour Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of the Charles Manson family.

Tarantino has described "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as his love letter to Los Angeles of 1969. The film also has Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, Lena Dunham and the late Luke Perry in other roles.

(Source: IANS)

