Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan walk out of Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun?

MUMBAI: Fans of Abhishek and Aishwarya were very happy when the news broke that the actors are going to team up once again in Sarvesh Mewara’s film titled Gulab Jamun. However, there are reports doing the rounds that the duo has walked out of the movie, as they had some pressing issues with the script.



According to media reports, the couple asked the makers to make some changes in the script but decided to quit the film while the changes were being made. Anurag Kashyap was producing the film.



The film was supposed to go on floors later this month, and Aishwarya in an earlier interview had spoken about signing it. She had said that Abhishek and she had agreed to do Gulab Jamun.



However, now, fans of the power couple will have to wait for some more time before they eventually get to see them together on the big screen once again.