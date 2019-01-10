News

Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan walk out of Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Fans of Abhishek and Aishwarya were very happy when the news broke that the actors are going to team up once again in Sarvesh Mewara’s film titled Gulab Jamun. However, there are reports doing the rounds that the duo has walked out of the movie, as they had some pressing issues with the script.

According to media reports, the couple asked the makers to make some changes in the script but decided to quit the film while the changes were being made. Anurag Kashyap was producing the film.

The film was supposed to go on floors later this month, and Aishwarya in an earlier interview had spoken about signing it. She had said that Abhishek and she had agreed to do Gulab Jamun.

However, now, fans of the power couple will have to wait for some more time before they eventually get to see them together on the big screen once again.

Tags > Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Gulab Jamun, Suresh Mewara, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Recent Video
10 Jan 2019 08:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abhishek Verma to re-enter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 'NOT' as Adi
Abhishek Verma to re-enter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya

Powerful Couple

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days