Did Deepika Padukone opt out of Ranveer Singh’s 83?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is on a winning spree these days. The actor had a wonderful 2018, with two blockbuster movies Padmaavat and Simmba. This year also, the actor has an interesting bunch of movies to look forward to.

Ranveer will start the year with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which will hit the screens on 14th February. He will then start the shoot of Kabir Khan’s movie, which is the biopic of Kapil Dev.

When the news of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone coming together for Kapil Dev’s biopic called 83 broke the internet, fans were extremely excited to see the couple together on the big screen once again, especially after marriage. However, now the buzz is that Deepika has turned down the film since she doesn’t have much to do in it.

As per some media reports, the reason behind declining the role was because Deepika thought that the film is all about boys and a team that won the World Cup for India and her role won’t make an impact on the audience. It seems like Kapil Dev’s wife’s role will be very limited in this film, and Deepika is a huge brand. She wouldn’t do any film just because her husband is in it.

