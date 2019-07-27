News

Did Salman give Iulia a diamond ring on her birthday?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 08:18 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year older on Wednesday, and the grapevine is rife with the rumour that the "Bharat" star has gifted Iulia a diamond ring.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The reports also state that it was Salman's mother Salma Khan who suggested him to give Iulia a piece of jewellery on her birthday.

Salman and Iulia, a Romanian actor-singer, have never confirmed their relationship but they have often been spotted together.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for "Dabangg 3".

(Source: IANS)
Tags > Iulia Vantur, Bharat, Superstar Salman Khan, rumoured girlfriend, Dabangg 3,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:32 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their experience while shooting
Cast of Gandi Baat get candid about their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
27 Jul 2019 10:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi Singh's weight loss journey
Rohan Mehra reveals the real reason behind Kanchi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

past seven days