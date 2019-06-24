News

Did you know Anupam Kher was the original choice for Mogambo in Mr India?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 11:14 AM

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, who was recently seen in The Accidental Prime Minister, revealed that he was the first choice for the iconic villainous role of Mogambo in Shekhar Kapur’s directorial debut, Mr India (1987).

Late actor Amrish Puri had played the role of Mogambo in the film. On the 87th birth anniversary of the late actor, Anupam Kher said to Hindustan Times, “Amrish Puriji was a really good friend of mine. It feels really sad to talk about your friends who are no more in this world. He was a remarkable actor.”

On Saturday, Google celebrated the life legacy of Amrish Puri. They portrayed the iconic roles he played of Mogambo in Mr India and Chaudhary Baldev Singh in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Anupam Kher further told the daily, “In Mr India, Mogambo's role was offered to me before him but after one or two months, makers of that film replaced me with Amrish Puriji. When you are dropped from a film then generally an actor feels bad, but when I watched Mr. India and saw Amrishji's work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting Amrishji in their film.”

Speaking about Anupam Kher’s upcoming project, he will be seen in the Ashok Nanda film One Day: Justice Delivered. The film is set release on 5 July 2019.  

Tags > Anupam Kher, The Accidental Prime Minister, Shekhar Kapur’s, Ashok Nanda, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
22 Jun 2019 09:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Gaurav Chopra shares the reason behind choosing Aghori to make his comeback
Gaurav Chopra shares the reason behind choosing... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
22 Jun 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Simran Kaur shares her excitement on her being a part of Aghori
Simran Kaur shares her excitement on her being a... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days