Did you know once Kareena Kapoor found Salman Khan a very bad actor?

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor have collaborated for many films. They were seen in films such as Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kareena also did an item number for Salman’s hit film Dabangg 2.



The two stars share a great bond even off screen. But did you know Kareena once found Salman a bad actor. In an earlier interview with fashion designer Umesh Jivnani, Kareena had spoken about the Bharat actor that she is not a Salman fan. "I'm not at all a Salman fan. I don't like him, he's a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time," she said. Well, that perception definitely has changed now.