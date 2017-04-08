Difficult to take pictures with every fan: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday called off his meeting with fans as he finds it very difficult to click pictures with every fan.

The "Kabali" actor was supposed to meet his fans here between April 12 and 16.

"It's time consuming and difficult to take pictures with each fan. In future, we plan to have meetings in every district such that fans can take individual pictures without much hassle," Rajinikanth, whose fan following runs in the hundreds of thousands, said in a statement.

Just last month, the actor clarified that his meeting with fans has no political agenda.

"I'm meeting them (fans) because it has been a long time. There won't be any political announcements," he had said.

On the career front, Rajinikanth is busy wrapping up the shooting of Tamil science-fiction action drama ace2.o", a sequel to his own 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran".

(Source: IANS)