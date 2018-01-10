Hot Downloads

Digital media is a great opportunity: Angad Bedi

10 Jan 2018 10:02 AM
10 Jan 2018

Actor Angad Bedi is looking forward to begin work on the new seasons of Inside Edge as he feels the digital media throws up a good chance to expand one's audience base.

Asked about the new season of Amazon Prime Video's Inside Edge, Angad told IANS, "It is definitely on the cards. We will go on floors with it in March or April latest. I think there's a situation where the second and third season might be shot back-to-back so that we have one season this year and another season next year."

He says the scope of creativity that digital media provides is "helpful".

Speaking about the advantages of digital media, the actor said, "You are able to then target the age group of 17 to 25 who don't really go and watch cinema in theatres nowadays. I realised it with Pink when a whole lot of people watched it on Netflix. That's the audience I want to be in, and so I am playing characters that are not above 25 years of age.”

"Digital media is a great opportunity. The more the audience you have, the more market you have," he signed off.

(Source: IANS)

