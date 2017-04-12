Hot Downloads

Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Sethji

Gurdeep kohli
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Apr 2017 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV actors who made a comeback in 2017
TV actors who made a comeback in 2017 | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?

Did you enjoy Half Girlfriend's trailer?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?

Which 'kids' reality show are you EXCITED to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Dilip Kumar better, honoured with Living Legend Lifetime Award

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 11:53 AM
12 Apr 2017 11:53 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar was on Tuesday felicitated with a Living Legend Lifetime Award from the Punjab Association at his residence here.

"Mr. Ranbir Singh Chandok and Mr. Anand of the Punjab Association visited me today. God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon," a post from the 94-year-old actor's official Twitter handle read on Tuesday.

The post was accompanied by photographs in which Dilip Kumar -- looking frail but in good spirit -- could be seen posing with the plaque. Also seen in the pictures is his wife Saira Banu and the officials who felicitated the actor.

Earlier this month, there was buzz that Dilip Kumar's health was not up to the mark. Regarding that, he commented: "God's grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain."

In another tweet, he wrote, "So much love from Asif Farooqui. Thank you for this beautiful wall mural on Hill Road in Bandra. God bless you," referring to a piece of work -- inspired by the Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu-starrer "Gopi" -- by the artist.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He is known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Karma".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Living Legend Lifetime Award, Ranbir Singh Chandok, Punjab Association,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top