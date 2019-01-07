News

Dilip Kumar is the 'lessee' of Bandra plot for 999 years

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 02:50 PM
MUMBAI: Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar got a major boost in the ongoing battle with a Mumbai builder over his Bandra bungalow plot on Sunday. The original owners of the property, the Seth Mulraj Khatau Trust (SMKT) categorically stating that he is the "perpetual lessee" and not a tenant, as alleged, of the property "for the period of 999 years".

The rent on the property has already been commuted and the "lease is still valid and subsisting", said a prominent Public Notice released by the SMKT in the media on Saturday-Sunday, through its lawyer, Altamesh Shaikh.

The Public Notice has been issued on behalf of the legal heirs of the late Sunit C. Khatau, beneficiary of the SMKT settlement and the late Chandrakant M. Khatau, one of the Trustees.

The latest development in the high-profile controversy came soon after the aged actor-couple, Dilip Kumar, 96 and his wife Saira Banu, 74 - in their first pro-active offensive - hit out at builder Samir N. Bhojwani with a Rs 250 crore defamation suit was first highlighted by IANS on January 4, 2019.

Earlier, the celebrity couple had even appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but after failing to get any response, had launched a counter-attack on the realtor with the defamation notice.

The dispute pertains to Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow No. 16 on a 1,600 sq. metres plot, said to be worth over Rs 250 crore. Since it is in a dilapidated state, he shifted in 2003 to his wife's bungalow No. 34 in the same area in Bandra west.

Saira Banu has already announced that she will build a museum in honour of Dilip Kumar at the No 16 site, which is mired in a controversy since several years.
Tags > Bollywood, Dilip Kumar, Seth Mulraj Khatau Trust (SMKT), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Narendra Modi, Saira Banu, Sunit C. Khatau,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

  • Urvashi Rautela and Hrithik Roshan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Urvashi Rautela to star...
  • Kader Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Kader Khan: From a...
  • I don't think I'll ever let myself feel like a star: Sara Ali Khan[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    I don't think I...
  • Alia Bhatt[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Alia Bhatt to star...
  • Simmba[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Simmba' singer...
  • Sara Ali Khan versus Janhvi Kapoor[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    It is Sara Ali Khan...
choices winner

Recent Video
07 Jan 2019 04:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major twist in Sikander and Kulfi's life
Major twist in Sikander and Kulfi's life | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
07 Jan 2019 03:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
These 3.5 months were a real struggle for both of us - Shoaib Ibrahim
These 3.5 months were a real struggle for both of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days