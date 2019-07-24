News

Diljit Dosanjh is all praises for Karan Singh Chhabra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 03:09 PM

MUMBAI: Punjabi superstar and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently spotted promoting his upcoming movie in Mumbai. While on the set of a television chat show, the singer turned actor was all praises for the host of the show and television actor Karan Singh Chhabra.

On working with the singing sensation Karan mentioned "I have had some wonderful chats with Diljit Paaji during Udta Punjab and Phillauri but this time it was more special as the star encouraged me and  appreciated my work and cherished  our previous chats "

"From breaking the stereotype of turbaned men in bollywood to his punjabi films breaking all records at box office, we spoke  about everything under the roof " he added.

The film titled Arjun Patiala starring Diljit Dosanjh , Kriti Sonon and Varun sharma releases on 26 th Jul 2019.
 

