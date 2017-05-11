Hot Downloads

Disclaimer demand on 'Hindi Medium' debatable: Irrfan

11 May 2017 11:36 AM
11 May 2017 11:36 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday termed as "debatable" the reported decision of the censor board asking the makers of his forthcoming film "Hindi Medium" to issue a disclaimer stating it is a work of fiction.

"Hindi Medium" stars Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead.

"Well, whether the film is inspired by a real life incident... It should say inspired by or based on real life incidents. It is a debatable thing and one should debate upon it," the actor told the media here.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, "Hindi Medium" is a story about how education that is supposed to be a tool of enlightenment has become a tool to create inequality.

This inequality is created on the basis of English medium schools versus regional language schools and private schools versus government schools.

It has been described as a light-hearted romantic film about a young couple in Chandni Chowk in Delhi who aspire to move into society's upper crust.

Chaudhary had earlier denied allegations that the film was copied from the 2014 Bengali family drama film "Ramdhanu".

"We have researched our script over a year and it is based on original material," Chaudhary had said. It will hit the screens on May 19.

Asked on the challenges faced by couple in the film, Irrfan acknowledged it is challenging nowadays to put kids in a good school.

He also advocated scholarship over job-oriented approach.

To a query on his preference for education versus institution, he batted for the former.

"Education is more important that the institution. Because education has a direct connect with the person and helps shape one's personality," he added.

(Source: IANS)

 

