'Dobaara...' director elated after praise from 'Oculus' maker

10 May 2017 06:50 PM
Director Prawaal Raman says getting praised by "Oculus" helmer Mike Flanagan for "Dobaara - See Your Evil", the official remake of the Hollywood film, is a sign that they are heading in the right direction.

Flanagan took to Twitter to applaud the trailer of the Bollywood film, which features actors and siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. He posted: "Here's the official trailer for 'Dobaara - See Your Evil'. It looks like a fantastic, faithful adaptation."

Reacting to this, Raman said in a statement: "We couldn't have asked for more and being praised by Mike Flanagan has given us greater confidence that we are heading in the right direction. The response that we have been getting is overwhelming."

"Oculus", which released in 2013, is a supernatural psychological horror film starring Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites. It revolves around a young woman who is convinced that an antique mirror is responsible for the death and misfortune that her family suffered.

The trailer of "Dobaara..." was released on Tuesday. It is slated to release on June 2.

Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Zahhak Films, the film also features Lisa Ray, Adil Hussain, Madalina Bellariu and Rhea Chakraborty.

(Source: IANS)

