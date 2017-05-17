'Dobaara...' a high concept, low budget horror film, says Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi, who will be seen in upcoming horror film "Dobaara: See Your Evil" along with her brother Saqib Saleem, says that the horror genre has not been explored properly and hopes this "high-concept, low-budget" film will be an exciting watch.

"I think this is the high time in Indian cinema where collaboration with international market is important as we have audience across the globe. Our film 'Dobara' is a high-concept, low-budget horror film where we attempted to make a good family entertainer film," she told the media at the launch of a song from it.

Saqib and Rhea Chakraborty who are playing crucial parts in the story were also present.

Huma said that the film is an official adaption of American "Oculus", but they had "changed main characters of the story a little, to Indianize the story for a better audience connect".

Asked about among two siblings, if anyone of them was scared of watching horror films in childhood, Huma said: "Well my grandfather used to tell us a lot of horror stories so I have a fond memory of that, when it comes to watching horror films on TV, oh yes, someone used to get scared a lot (indicating her brother)."

Saqib said: "Nobody is born a 'Baahubali' so yes, I was scared and its ok"

Sharing a childhood memory, he added: "I remember how I used to watch a horror television show wrapping myself in a blanket that had a hole, and I used to watch the show through that hole. But now I am so brave that I am a part of a horror film."

Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film also features Lisa Ray, Adil Hussain among others and is slated to release on June 2.

(Source: IANS)