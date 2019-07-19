News

Like doing the unexpected: Nushrat Bharucha

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019

Mumbai : Having played the girl-next-door with a twist in films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", actress Nushrat Bharucha says she likes to doing the unexpected.

"I have played the girl-next-door in most of my films but those have also been like a set-up. They seem like a girl next door in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", but they turned around to become girls who stab you in the back or do the 'punchnama'. So, eventually, there is some spice to my character every time. I like doing things that are unexpected," Nushrat told IANS.

The actress, who ventured into Bollywood in 2010 with a role in "Love Sex Aur Dhokha", says she would lose interest in a role if it was predictable.

"I like picking something (about) which I feel like (it) is, 'woah'," she added.

The 34-year-old actress, whose characters Chiku in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" and Sweety in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" became popular, is gearing up for her next release, "Hurdang".

"Hurdang" is being touted as a love story set in the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a lot of time over self-realisation.

"In 'Hurdang' she (Nushrat's character) is gritty and to-the-face. She is a rebel of sorts. What I like about her is that she is as real as it can get, and she has the guts to be who she is in a world where people won't let her be that way. That's what I like about her," she said.

