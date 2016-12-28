Hot Downloads

Don't drink and drive around New Year's Eve, urge SRK, Akshay Kumar

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2016 07:03 PM
28 Dec 2016 07:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar on Wednesday urged individuals and their fans to not drink and drive around New Year's Eve.

While Shah Rukh, who features as a bootlegger in his forthcoming film "Raees", posted a short video to spread the message, Akshay posted a 17-second-long motion poster on Twitter.

Shah Rukh's 20-second-long video features him saying: "Party ka mahaul hai, khoob party karo. Majnu banke laila ke saath naacho, Lekin sharaab peeke gaadi mat chalao. (Live up the party mood. Dance with your beloved, but don't drink and drive."

He captioned the video: "This NYE (New Year's Eve), be smart not stupid. Don't drink and drive. Love u all. Raees ki suno."

The 'Laila' in his tweet is a promotional plug for his forthcoming film "Raees", which features the song "Laila main laila", a remixed version of the evergreen peppy dance track.

Meanwhile, Akshay promoted his film "Jolly LLB 2", a courtroom drama written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Akshay captioned his message: "Kanoon ke haath lambe hote hain. 'Jolly LLB 2' de raha hai chetavani."

He has shared on is motion poster, the "Jolly LLB 2" poster as the backdrop, and he says: "Sab jaante hain kanoon ke haath lambe hote hain. Phir bhi pange lete hain. Lekin is saal mat lena. Celebration jamm ke karna lekin bhool ke bhi don't drink and drive. Nahin toh suna hai na, kanoon ke haath lambe hote hai. (Everyone knows of the reach of law yet people mess with it. But this year don't do so. Celebrate with full energy but don't make the mistake drink-driving. You must have heard of the immense reach of law.)"

(Source: IANS)

