Don't let naysayers discourage you: Huma Qureshi

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 07:08 PM
10 Mar 2017 07:08 PM

Actress Huma Qureshi, who has often been a victim to bodyshaming, says people will never get discouraged by naysayers if they will focus on their work.

Riding high on the success of "Jolly LLB 2" and her first international project "Viceroy's House", Huma has shot a video for denim jeans company Levi's in which she has slammed people who judge other's dressing style.

"Don't let naysayers get to you, they can keep trying to pull you down. Some may ridicule you or discourage you, say mean and nasty things, spread rumors etc. But they can't succeed if you're focused on yourself and your work," Huma said in a statement.

In the video for the brand, Huma said: "There are only two ways to deal with a bully -- no, either you stop crossing paths or you give it back to the bully, because ultimately bullies are just really, really insecure people who basically are projecting their own sense of self worth onto the outside world."

"Whoever I am today is because of the fact that I'm an outsider, because I don't fit in. Who wants to blend in when they can stand out? I am Huma Qureshi and this is how I shape my world."

