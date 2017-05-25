Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

pic of the day
Three Much Love!!

Three Much Love!!

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Khatron Ke 'Khiladis' having a blast in...

Khatron Ke 'Khiladis' having a blast in Spain
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Don't let negativity of few win: Anupam Kher to Sonu Nigam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 03:15 PM
25 May 2017 03:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
After Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher asked the singer not to get affected by the negativity of a few people.

"Dear Sonu Nigam! You are a self-made man. Courageous, original, inspirational, successful and a fighter. Don't let negativity of few win," Anupam tweeted. 

Nigam on Wednesday quit Twitter urging all "logical and sensible patriots" to do the same. His decision was triggered by the suspension of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account on the micro-blogging site for his offensive tweets.

In a string of 24 posts, Nigam elaborated on why he was quitting Twitter and other issues.

Nigam, who was earlier in the news for demanding a ban on loudspeakers during azaan, wrote: "I have no religion. I follow my own religion, choosing the best from everywhere. Those who understand, know; those who don't, my condolences."
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags > Sonu Nigam, Anupam Kher, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Tweets,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top