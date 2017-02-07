Don't see myself doing a full-fleged film: Malaika Arora

Her dance moves in foot-tapping numbers like "Chaiyya chaiyya" and "Munni badnaam hui" have been hugely popular. Actress-model Malaika Arora Khan says she likes the fact that her "love affair" with the big screen is only limited to songs or cameos.



The mother of 15-year-old son Arhaan, Malaika, who is still fondly remembered as the elegant and beautiful girl in a lilac lehenga from Bally Sagoo's 1998 music video "Gur nalon ishq mitha", says she doesn't see herself being a part of an entire Bollywood film.



Asked if her responsibility towards her family kept her away from the big screen, Maliaka told IANS here: "Not at all. I was never really inclined towards the big screen. Whatever my love affair with big screen has always been in terms of a song or a special appearance and that's what I love. I don't see myself doing a full-fledged (film)."



The actress, who walked the ramp for designer Divya Reddy at the recently-concluded Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here, says if she finds something worth her while in terms of time, then may be she would think of taking it up.



"I don't think my responsibility as a mother has kept me away from the big screen," she added.



Malaika is also a popular face on the small screen. She has been a part of reality TV shows like "Nach Baliye", "Zara Nachke Dikha", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa" and "India's Got Talent".



What draws her to the small screen?



"I think it is the content and the reach. There is a small screen in every home. At the end of the day, you have to step out of the house to watch a film on a big screen, and a small screen is everywhere. I love the small screen," added the estranged wife of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan.



Malaika is also known for her inclination towards fitness -- which is a major reason why she looks fit as a fiddle even at 43.



"It (fitness) has always been a very important part of my life. It's nothing new. For me, fitness is what drives me... It's not like, 'Oh god, I have to work out'. For me, it's 'Yes, I have to work out'," she said.



