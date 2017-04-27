Don't like sensationalising stories into sexuality: Priyanka Chopra

Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, who has done some bold scenes in the American series "Quantico", says she doesnt like to sensationalise stories into sexuality.

Asked about the apprehension she faced while doing bold scenes, Priyanka told media persons here on Wednesday: "I haven't done anything more than what is shown here in Hindi films. I am an actor and I don't like sensationalising stories into sexuality... so, it just becomes a big deal."

"I have my limitation and people over there know that. In Hollywood, I have only done what I have done in Hindi films. I keep my standard same for everything," she added.

She is now set to make her Hollywood debut with "Baywatch" as the antagonist Victoria Leeds.

What's the general scenario in Hollywood and Bollywood for female actors?

She said: "I feel the world is male-dominated, whether it's in India or abroad. Outside India, there is also same fight of equality for women as much as it is here in India."

"Entire world... over the years has told women that they are second class citizens all their lives. Even in films, male actors are given reverence but with female actors, we have reached a stage where female actors have crossed Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office. It was achieved by Kangana Ranaut and it is the biggest achievement."

She highlighted that earlier, women-centric films never got good openings.

"But my film 'Fashion' and 'Mary Kom' did extremely well at the box office. Today, female actors are having their best time in the film industry. In the coming years, there are chances that female-centric films touch Rs 200 crore mark but for that, the audience's mindset has to change.

"People should come and watch good films and shouldn't think whether it's a male or female-centric film," said the "Jai Gangaajal" actress.

She also wants Indian and south Asian talent to get represented in global cinema.

"We are one-fifth of the world population, but very few Indian actors are seen in international cinema. So, I want to take on roles which are not written for Indian actors," she said.

Priyanka also revealed that her "Baywatch" character was originally written for a man, a really big Hollywood star, but she cannot reveal anything more about it.

"Slowly actors like Dev Patel, who are south Asian from Britain, are changing trends by bagging good roles in Hollywood. Ten years back there was a phase when a lot of Latin artistes came together -- Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and more."

"They all came in a group. So why can't we? It's great to have such representations. Hence, I am trying not to do stereotypical roles but trying my best to represent my origin and my culture. So, it's a fight. We have to stand up as people and try if we want to be in the entertainment business," added the former Miss World.

She also spoke about Indian celebrities getting trolled online.

"I feel that media gives undue importance to tweets made by celebrities or other influential people. My each tweet becomes a news article. I have over 17 million followers on Twitter and when they see it, then there is no need to make news about that," she said.

"If media starts giving importance to that, it becomes a controversy. Everyone has the right to opinion and my parents have taught me not to be afraid, to voice our opinion and that is what I want to teach the next generation.

"Each person has an opinion and there is nothing right or wrong about it. It is about perspective of people and we should respect that and not be judgemental," she added.

Talking about working with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she said: "We have spoken about other films, but not for 'Padmavati'. I'm sure it will look beautiful."

"Padmavati" stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

(Source: IANS)