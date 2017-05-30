Don't strangle celebrities with expectations: Manisha Koirala

Actress Manisha Koirala says celebrities shouldn't be strangled with expectations.



Manisha, a cancer survivor, campaigns for the cause and has lent her support to preventing violence against women and human trafficking.



Does her celebrity status help in making a difference?



"Any celebrity or a public figure would have an impact on the society, but having said that... don't strangle them with expectations as at the end of the day they are also human beings," Manisha responded to a question asked by IANS.



The 46-year-old added: "People who are not celebrities should also be responsible in spreading social messages."



Manisha will soon be seen in the forthcoming film "Dear Maya", which is set to release on Friday.



The film tells the story about Maya, a middle-aged woman, who leaves everything in search of love.



The film also features two new actresses - Madiha Imam and Shreya Choudhary.



How was her experience working with the young actresses?



"I didn't interact much with them (young actors in the film), but they are bright, beautiful and very talented. I love the younger generation's energy," said Manisha.

(Source: IANS)